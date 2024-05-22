CalRTA to celebrate scholarship winners 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association is scheduled to celebrate its annual scholarship recipients 10:30 a.m. June 4 at the Valencia Hills Clubhouse, 24060 Oak Vale Drive, Valencia.

“It’s a great opportunity to welcome their 19 William S. Hart Union High School District scholarship awardees, and to enjoy the company of other happy retirees,” said a news release from the CalRTA chapter. “Please join them and meet these outstanding young people as they receive these scholarships that will help them pursue their educational goals.”

CalRTA’s mission is to protect and advocate for retired and active educators’ pensions and other retirement benefits and to support public education. While very active on issues affecting teachers, retirement and public education, CalRTA is a nonpartisan organization. The organization’s state board of directors takes positions on ballot issues but does not endorse candidates for political office.

For more information, contact Mimi at: [email protected] or call 661-313-3312.