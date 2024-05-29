City earns five CAPIO awards for communications and outreach 



News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s communications division was recently recognized by the California Association of Public Information Officials for its outreach efforts and impactful campaigns across special events, branding and social media presence in 2023.

CAPIO honored the city of Santa Clarita with five EPIC Awards, tying for the most of any city in the state. CAPIO’s EPIC Awards program recognizes the most creative and effective efforts in the areas of communications and innovation, highlighting projects that make a lasting impact on their community, according to a news release from the city.

Santa Clarita received first place in the In-House, Public Service Announcement category for the Lock It or Lose It (LioLi) safety campaign, which aims to remind residents to hide or keep valuables out of sight in their cars and to lock their doors to deter potential thefts.

Additionally, the division received first place in the Consultant Supported Marketing Series category for Santa Clarita Spotlight, a partnership with SCVTV to feature local businesses in the community.

Communications efforts that received Awards of Distinction included Best Overall Use of Social Media, Most Innovative Communications for the LioLi safety campaign and Social Media Impromptu for a video of a helicopter water drop during last year’s Victor Fire.