College Brief for May 30

2 local students named to University of Mississippi chancellor’s honor roll

The University of Mississippi announced that students named to the fall 2023 honor roll lists, including chancellor’s honor roll, included two from the Santa Clarita Valley.

Caitlyn Connolly, of Santa Clarita, majoring in sport and recreation administration, and Avery Swailes, of Valencia, majoring in exercise science, were both named to the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

