College Briefs for May 16

Local student named to dean’s list at UA Little Rock 

Amaya Arias, of Canyon Country, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. 

The dean’s list recognized more than 1,175 students with superior academic performances at the end of the semester. To be on the dean’s list, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA. 

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’s capital city. 

Local student named to Trine University dean’s list 

Hunter Maiden, of Santa Clarita, a Trine University student, earned dean’s list recognition for the fall 2023 semester. 

Maiden is majoring in civil engineering. 

To earn dean’s list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749. 

Trine University is a private, co-educational, residential institution founded in 1884. Trine operates a 450-acre campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, Phoenix, Arizona, and Reston, Virginia, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline. 

News Release

