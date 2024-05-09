College Briefs for May 9

2 local students named to Westminster College dean’s list

Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, recently named 397 students to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester, including two local students.

Caroline Fox, of Acton, is majoring in biology. Fox is a graduate of Vasquez High School.

Emma Rudolph, of Santa Clarita, is majoring in molecular biology. Rudolph is a graduate of Golden Valley High School.

The Westminster College dean’s list recognizes students who achieved a 3.6 grade point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Westminster College was established in 1852.

2 local students named to dean’s list at Grove City College

Two Santa Clarita Valley students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Olivia Grimes, a Spanish and K-12 education certification major from Valencia, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction for the fall 2023 semester. Grimes is a 2022 graduate of Santa Clarita Christian School and is the daughter of David and Denise Grimes of Valencia.

Dom Puglisi, an English major from Santa Clarita, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction for the fall 2023 semester. Puglisi is a 2022 graduate of Santa Clarita Christian School and is the son of JJ and Michele Puglisi of Santa Clarita.

Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59, for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Grove City College is a national Christian liberal arts and sciences college established in 1876. It offers students degrees in more than 60 majors on a 180-acre campus north of Pittsburgh.