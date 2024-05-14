Community bike ride planned for Saturday 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to participate in the 2024 “Hit the Trail” community bike ride on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. This free, self-guided bicycle riding event is for individuals and families throughout Santa Clarita and anyone can join.

Cyclists can kickstart their journey from three starting points in Santa Clarita: the Iron Horse Trailhead (4 miles), the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex (10 miles) or the Lost Canyon Trailhead (15.5 miles). Following route markers, participants will pedal their way to Bridgeport Park (23521 Bridgeport Lane) before returning to their starting point to wrap up their ride. The first 200 riders to arrive at Bridgeport Park will also receive a goody bag from the city of Santa Clarita.

Participants can enter a giveaway at the event for a chance to win one of two bicycles.

“Hit the Trail” is part of the city’s celebration of Bike Safety Month. More information about the “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride, as well as Bike Week events and Bike Safety Month in Santa Clarita, can be found by visiting BikeSantaClarita.com.