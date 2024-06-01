COC’s Class of 2024 acknowledges commitment from faculty and family

Hundreds of students marched to “Pomp and Circumstance,” following the lead of “The COC Cougar Mascot,” to celebrate the culmination of their time spent at College of the Canyons and earning an associate’s degree — or multiple degrees.

Based in COC’s Honor Grove, the graduates and their families gathered on Friday for the 55th commencement ceremony to acknowledge the earning of a collective total of 3,215 degrees throughout the scope of 129 majors.

Jasmine Ruys, assistant superintendent/vice president of student services, welcomed the attendees, acknowledging COC’s role as one of California’s 116 community colleges.

Transfering student Justice Buckly shakes the hand of Edel Alonso, president of the Board of Trustees, during the conferring of the diplomas at COC’s Honor Grove on Friday, May 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal COC Chancellor Dianne Van Hook gives the commencement address to the graduating seniors on Friday, May 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“College of the Canyons is one of the top in the state, and I believe that’s because everyone here at this campus is dedicated to your success. Your tenacity, willpower and sheer determination are what set you apart. Your family and friends are here to support you. They have seen how hard you have worked and they’ve made your dream a reality,” Ruys said. “We are here as a celebration of you and what you’ve accomplished in life.”

Ruys recognized the support of the faculty, staff members, parents and siblings who have helped each graduate actualize their academic goal, before introducing COC Chancellor Dianne Van Hook.

“I’m honored to share this exciting day with you because it’s a day of accomplishments. I’m excited to join you in celebrating the amazing things that you have achieved. Today, my message to you is to be proud, be you, be bold and be happy,” Van Hook said. “Behind you is everything you accomplished at COC, and lying ahead of you is everything you will accomplish whether it’s an advanced degree, creating adventures, or an exciting job.”

Valedictorian student speaker and outgoing Associated Student Governing President Christopher Bordbar shared sentiments with the Class of 2024, thanking faculty and staff, Van Hook and the board of trustees.

College of the Canyons students celebrate as they walk out during the commencement ceremony at the Honor Grove on Friday, May 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal College of the Canyons students celebrate as they walk out during the commencement ceremony at the Honor Grove on Friday, May 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I’ve seen firsthand the incredible dedication of College of the Canyons employees in shaping our institution. … I’m grateful for the support of my family, my parents, and most importantly, my fellow graduates,” Bordbar said. “I’ve been fortunate to serve as the ASU president, and only mention this because it is through this privileged position that I can confidently assert that today’s ceremony transcends the granting of our associate’s degrees. It is a celebration of students being acknowledged for their unwavering perseverance and relentless determination.”

According to the college’s news release, COC boasted the following statistics:

2,045 students petitioned to graduate.

824 students graduated with two or more degrees.

832 students graduated with honors, which entails a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

108 students were granted the status of valedictorians, earning a perfect GPA of 4.0.

50 students were veteran graduates.

In addition, the average graduate’s age was 24. The oldest graduate was 77-year-old Juan Carlos Seresi, and the youngest graduates were 16-year-olds Vela Reynolds and Varun Ramanan, according to the press release.

College of the Canyons students celebrate as they walk out during the commencement ceremony at the Honor Grove on Friday, May 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal Outgoing Associated Student Government President Christopher Bordbar gives a speech during the commencement ceremony on Friday, May 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal