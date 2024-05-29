Deputies arrest couple after brief investigation 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responding to a report of suspicious activity in a vehicle on the street in a residential neighborhood at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Valencia found a couple who were surrounded by drug paraphernalia in a car, according to station officials.

Deputies received the late-morning call to the 23000 block of Via Andorra, just north of Avenida Rotella, regarding a woman possibly doing narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies arrived to the address and contacted a 28-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman who were in the vehicle.

“Deputies detained both of them pending drug paraphernalia in plain view,” according to an email from Deputy Kabrina Borbon of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “During the investigation, deputies recovered drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine.”

Both suspects were issued a citation regarding their booking charges, which involved the alleged substances deputies found.

“They were both arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station,” Borbon added. “They have both been released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.”