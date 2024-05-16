Deputies investigating camera found in chiropractor’s bathroom 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed they’re investigating a report of a camera that was found in the restroom of a local chiropractors’ office, The Joint Chiropractic in the 27000 block of McBean Parkway.

Patrol deputies responded to the business May 8 “regarding a hidden camera found in the bathroom of a business,” according to an email from Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

An employee of the business, who wished to remain anonymous, found the camera that was in the back corner of a cabinet high up in the bathroom and immediately removed it, according to an interview that aired on ABC7.

“I pulled it down because I started freaking out, like, ‘What is this?’” she told ABC7 in an interview that aired Wednesday. “And that’s when I took it apart and I put it in my pocket, and then I walked out of the bathroom.”

A message left with The Joint Chiropractic was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

A statement from the business was read following the interview on ABC7:

“At The Joint Chiropractic, the safety of our staff and patients and the integrity of the service we provide are always our highest priorities. We are aware of the matter in question and have contracted the appropriate authorities.”

No arrests have been made at this time, Borbon said Thursday in a phone interview, adding that right now the matter is part of an active investigation with the station’s Detectives Bureau.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the station at 661-260-4000.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters can also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.