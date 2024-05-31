Digital art has made possible a new era of artistic expression

Digital art is a new form of art that involves technology in the creation process, emerging from the 1960s and encompassing techniques such as Pixel art, digital painting, drawing, digital collages, 3D modeling, or Augmented Reality (AR) art. If some years ago, artists needed to use canvas, paper, and acrylic paints to create art, things have changed lately, as artists can consider digital art, which has become accessible to all people.

Digital art is reshaping a new era of artistic expression, where technology has become the latest ally of this powerful force. In this article, we will discuss all the information you need to know about digital art, so keep reading to find out more.

Different types of digital art

Digital art is a blend of art and technology that allows artists to express their ideas in numerous ways by using vector art, digital painting, 3D modeling, pixel art, and virtual collages. Every type of digital art is different because it uses distinct tools and techniques, even though it all involves technology.

Digital painting

Digital painting is a form of art where artists use a digital canvas, a paint program, and traditional drawing techniques to improve art and enhance normal processes with the help of online tools. Digital painting involves a graphic tablet and a stylus with pressure sensitivity to be able to paint and draw, and this step is very similar to the traditional option, but instead of a brush, it uses a digital stroke. In digital painting, artists can create landscapes, portraits, character designs, and everything they would also do with the normal canvas and sketchbooks. Because digital painting is very versatile, it has become a favorite alternative for artists who want to experiment with something new from the traditional option.

Vector art

Vector art uses mathematical equations to make graphics composed of lines, points, and shapes, which are widely known as vectors. Vector graphics differ from traditional images in that they can be any size without reducing quality. This is why vectors have become great solutions for designs, logos, and illustrations, which need to have certain formats and sizes. However, vector art can also be used to make beautiful illustrations, thus offering artists a lot of possibilities to enjoy.

NFTs

NFTs are non-fungible tokens that allow artists worldwide to certify authenticity and ownership over digital assets. NFTs have opened a new door to digital art, encouraging artists to sell their work in the virtual space and earn more gains. At first, Ethereum was the go-to option for creating NFTs, but because they have become more popular lately, many other blockchains have also started implementing them, including Bitcoin. The NFTs created on Bitcoin are called Ordinals, and they caught the attention of several people, even if it hasn’t passed that much time since Bitcoin added this new feature. If you want to see some of the collections already created, you can take a look at Magic Eden Ordinals.

Pixel Art

Pixel Art is a type of digital art that uses pixels to build blocks of images that look like video game graphics. This is why they are used particularly for games and as a way to bring tribute to the old good games that the communities loved so much. Pixel art has a particular charm that emphasizes the simplicity used to create these fantastic pieces of work. Besides being used in video games, pixel art has also started to be utilized in mobile apps, web graphics, and pop art on many social media platforms.

3D Modeling

3D modeling is also a popular art form, where artists create three-dimensional characters, objects, and environments on a computer, which can be very detailed or simple. 3D art requires software to build models and a computer with a strong processing power. Artists can create a lot of products and things with the help of 3D modeling, including props, characters, and environments for both films and video games.

Digital collage

Digital collage implies combining elements and images into a single composition, which expands the limitation of regular collages by integrating videos and interactive media. In this technique, artists use image editing software to manipulate, cut, and layer digital elements and other photographs. The majority of the time, this process also involves utilizing layer modes, changing the pictures’ size, transparency, and color, and adding paintings and drawings to harmonize the composition. This art form is very popular in advertising, graphic design and book publishing.

Conclusion

Digital art has taken the world by storm and has become the new preferred alternative for artists worldwide. This new type of art was invented in the early 1960s when Ivan Sutherland and John Whitney developed the first generated art on computers. Since then, computer art has become increasingly popular, and nowadays, it has taken a lot of new forms, including those mentioned above. Numerous artists have become professionals after using digital technology to their advantage, using techniques like 3D modeling, digital painting, and interactive art installations. A few of the main artists who have brought innovations are Butcher Billy, Beeple, David Sosella, and Kyle Lambert, who have created true masterpieces.

The great advantage of digital art is that it is easier to use, which is why people worldwide can start to create art whenever they wish. Today, art is constantly changing, evolving, and improving, offering new solutions to people from all around the globe. Even if artists needed acrylic paints, pencils, and paper some years ago, things have changed, and they can now use technology to their advantage.

What’s your opinion about digital art?