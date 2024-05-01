Dreams come true during annual Bella Vida fundraiser 

Surf’s up! Residents and local sponsors caught waves and made their way over to the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida for the annual Celebrity Waiter fundraiser, which this year was titled “California Dreamin’.”

With a live performance by Surfin’— The Beach Boys Tribute Band, attendees could transport back in time to the ’60s in California, all while supporting the Senior Center.

Surfin’ — The Beach Boys Tribute Band performs at the SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida during the Celebrity Waiter “California Dreamin'” fundraiser on Saturday, April 27. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The center’s new Bella Vida facility was founded in 2019, with the hopes of bringing a “beautiful life” to seniors associated with the center, according to the event program.

“We ask you to help us celebrate our programs and services for seniors and the amazing past five years at our home called ‘Bella Vida,’” the program said. “It might be a meal, a counselor, a roof fixed, recreation, classes or just a place where they know they are loved.”

At the fundraiser to help cover the costs and sustain resources for the seniors, guests were treated to a dinner, followed by a live auction of local business and services.

Sponsors and attendees dress for the Celebrity Waiter “California Dreamin'” fundraiser at the SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida on Saturday, April 27. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“We’re excited. This annual fundraising event is huge to support all of our Santa Clarita seniors to make our place even better so we can serve more seniors. That’s our goal,” said Asiye Miras, IT manager at Bella Vida. “We’re using software to make our check-in and check-out process very easy for all of our guests, and then they can make payments after the event on their phones. It’s super easy.”

Sponsors and attendees dress for the Celebrity Waiter “California Dreamin'” fundraiser at the SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida on Saturday, April 27. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

In addition to making sure that all goes smoothly for the attendees, Melanie Meyer, co-chair of the event, educated the audience on Bella Vida trivia, in addition to how to clap the “Melanie Meyer” version: once, for each person and sponsor mentioned, with arms directly extended above the head.

Celebrity Waiter Co-Chair Melanie Meyer speaks to the crowd during the “California Dreamin'” fundraiser at the SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida on Saturday, April 27. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“This facility is the leading Meals on Wheels facility in all of Los Angeles County … Did you know that Bella Vida provides cleaning services for seniors that maybe can’t afford to do some repairs for their house? They provide handyman services,” Meyer said. “The purpose today is to celebrate, but it’s also to raise money. This facility has a $1 million annual budget.”

Meyer invited CEO Kevin MacDonald on the stage to take over the microphone while she led the claps.

“Welcome, everybody. We’re going to recognize our great city, the greatest city of Santa Clarita is here tonight. Laurene Weste is here, Marsha McLean, Jason Gibbs. We have the whole city here — give a round of applause,” MacDonald said, referring to the City Council members in attendance.

Kevin MacDonald, CEO of the SCV Senior Center, reads off the list of sponsors during “California Dreamin'” on Saturday, April 27. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Recognizing individuals who sponsored tables, Meyer and MacDonald celebrated those who continue to partake in the fundraising event year after year — with the help of Meyer’s new role as “clap leader,” according to MacDonald.

“These individuals sponsor tables over and over and over again every single year. And we cannot thank them enough for their ongoing support,” Meyer said.

According to the event program, the Senior Center boasts the following statistics:

1 million meals are prepared and distributed annually.

2,000 days of respite care annually.

40,000 class participants annually.

755 seniors on average drive-thru to pick up meals daily from Bella Vida.

170 people a day on average attend a class at Bella Vida.

306 seniors on average dine-in daily at Bella Vida.

560 meals-on-wheels on average are delivered every day from Bella Vida.