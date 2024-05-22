Educators present $1,000 scholarship 

News release

The members of DKG International, a society for professional women educators, held their annual scholarship event on May 15. This year’s recipient of the $1,000 scholarship was Kacie Nielson. She went to CSUN, and graduated summa cum laude in 2022. She did her student teaching at Oak Hills Elementary School in Valencia.

DKG’s purposes include uniting global women educators in spiritual fellowship; honoring women for service in the field of education; to initiate, endorse and support legislation in the interest of education; and to endow scholarships to aid outstanding women educators in pursuing graduate study.

For more information, contact Alice Knebel at 661-645-8662.