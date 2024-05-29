Family Promise of SCV receives $15,000 grant 

News release

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from Clayton and Family Promise National to help ensure families in the SCV receive the support they need to remain safely housed, the nonprofit organization announced in a news release.

The grant is a portion of the $1.3 million that Clayton and Family Promise National are dispersing to the Family Promise network nationwide. The funds are a result of the recently announced partnership extension between Family Promise and Clayton, a home builder. A Future Begins at Home, the program that arose from the collaboration, focuses on helping families who face homelessness remain in their homes and quickly regain stability.

“In February 2021, we started assisting families with their rent to remain housed and not become homeless or move into new housing to exit homelessness. Assisting 34 families with 49 months of rent costing $51,578 proved to be a great investment in preventing and ending homelessness,” Executive Director Roché Vermaak said in the release.