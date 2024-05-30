Four-car crash results in 1 transported to hospital 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported a four-car crash in Saugus resulted in one vehicle catching fire and one person being transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The crash at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road was reported at 10:17 a.m. Thursday, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials, and fire officials reported that paramedics were on the scene by 10:22 a.m.

A report from the scene indicated that a white Kia Soul was lodged against the wall on the south side of Bouquet Canyon Road and vehicle parts, including a charred vehicle battery, were strewn across that side of the street and the sidewalk. The Kia had its front bumper smashed in.

Motor oil could be seen and smelled near where the Kia was sitting.

A white Toyota Sequoia with minimal visible damage was near the center median along with a dark-colored SUV with heavy visible damage to its front bumper, while a black Toyota SUV was facing the opposite direction on the south side of the street and had visible damage to its rear bumper.

All four vehicles were towed away from the scene. Bouquet Canyon Road from Espuella Drive to Seco Canyon Road was closed to traffic while the scene was being cleared.

There was no information available on the cause of the crash. Deputies were still at the scene as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A station official said the incident did not appear to be criminal in nature based on the preliminary information available.