Garcia applauds House passage of bipartisan Israel bill 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, voted in favor of H.R. 8369, the Israel Security Assistance Support Act, which passed the House on a bipartisan basis Thursday.

This legislation compels the delivery of defense weapons to Israel, America’s greatest ally, as they fight to protect themselves against radical terrorists, said a release from Garcia’s office.

“When I say that my support for Israel is ‘ironclad,’ I mean it,” Garcia said in the release. “It’s shocking that President Biden would place what’s effectively an arms embargo on America’s greatest ally in the middle of a war against U.S.-designated terrorists. This is a continuation of his appeasement strategy that leads to more conflict, not less.

“The fastest way to end this war is with an Israeli victory against the terrorist organization of Hamas. Last month, the House and Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation to provide Israel with additional firepower and send our shared enemies a clear message: America will not cower to terrorist organizations like Hamas. Israel knows how to fight, win, and end this war. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to immediately vote on and pass this legislation to give our ally the time, resources, and freedom of action necessary to ensure their victory.”

According to the release, the Israel Security Assistance Support Act:

• Compels the expeditious delivery of approved defense articles and services to Israel, including third-party deliveries.

• Withholds funds from the secretary of defense, secretary of state, and the National Security Council until suspended defense articles are delivered.

• Condemns the Biden Administration’s dangerous decision to pause arms as Israel face unprecedented threats from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran.

• Reaffirms Israel’s right to self-defense.

• Upholds the power of the purse and oversight responsibilities of Congress.

• Requires a report on actions taken by the executive branch to withhold security assistance and therefore impede Israel’s ability to defend itself.