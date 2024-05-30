Hart’s Class of 2024 is encouraged to find the way 

Finding the way: Regardless of the journey every student from Hart High School’s Class of 2024 individually embarks upon, it is evident that they will look back at their time in high school fondly as a class.

That was the message as Hart Principal Jason d’Autremont welcomed the graduates and their loved ones, encouraging each person at College of the Canyons’ field Tuesday evening to embrace the work it took to get to this point in their journeys.

“While the graduates will soon get their recognition, I think we should first recognize those of you in the audience. Many of you here have contributed to making this night possible. Graduates, this night is yours,” d’Autremont said.

The a cappella singers of Hartbeat perform “We Found Love” during the Hart High Graduation held at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, 052824. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Hart orchestra performed “Pomp and Circumstance,” directed by Anthony Bailey, and Sound Vibrations sang the national anthem, directed by Sarah Anders. Before the awarding of the diplomas, Hartbeat seniors Brooklyn Ewing, Eva Gribbons, Cadence Walters, Hannah Wobrock, Johnny Woodland, Gabija Zukauskas, along with sophomore Owen Shean, performed “We Found Love.”

In addition, ASB executive board secretary Arleigh Eav and senior class president Lucia Siebaldo gave an introduction, ASB executive board president Brady Ellis introduced Principal d’Autremont and senior class vice president Malia Brauer gave a welcome speech, followed by Yuliana Lagunas “Bienvenida en Español” and Marcelo Ochoa “Bienvenue en Français.”

Graduate Hannah Miranda celebrates after receiving her diploma during the Hart High Graduation held at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, 052824. Dan Watson/The Signal

D’Autremont recognized the 82 teachers who have helped build the future, including Hart baseball head coach Jim Ozella.

“It is a bittersweet moment for all of us to recognize the contribution and career of teacher and baseball coach, Jim Ozella, who is retiring this year, with 27 years of experience in the Hart district,” d’Autremont said. “Also Diana De La Maza, Kristin Ramirez, Kelsey Howell and Kim Martin, who are either leaving the profession or have accepted jobs at another school.”

D’Autremont acknowledged the school’s accomplishments throughout the year, including show choir performers who won nationals, the boys lacrosse team winning the first league title in school history, the color guard and banners team who were the best in the state and the CIF Southern Section Division 2 baseball champions.

In addition, d’Autremont went on to remind the Class of 2024 that there is no roadmap to the future. Regardless of whether a student will be studying abroad or right at home, he thinks they “have found it.”

Graduating seniors prepare to march on the field during the Hart High Graduation held at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, 052824. Dan Watson/The Signal

“A few of you seniors found my house last week and set up the best senior prank that I have ever seen. And if that’s not enough, on your last day of school, you found a bagpipe player to follow me around at brunch. I think most of you have found it,” d’Autremont said. “If you’re still searching to find something great, because as cliche as it sounds, life is a journey and you pick up tips and tricks along the way … Then maybe, when all is said and done, you can say that you found whatever it is that makes you feel accomplished.”

Head counselor Josh Nowak celebrated the 132 honor scholars in red gowns, highlighting their academic merit.

“We would like to acknowledge our seniors who have earned a cumulative weighted GPA of 4.0 or higher,” Nowak said. “As a senior honors scholar, you have demonstrated exceptional dedication, perseverance and a thirst for knowledge throughout high school. Countless hours of studying and unwavering determination have paid off and today we celebrate your remarkable achievements.”

Owen Rusk and Isa Magee gave their commencement addresses to their fellow graduates and loved ones, respectively.

“For the Class of 2024, our journey through high school resembled that of a sci-fi movie. Despite facing various challenges, we all united to support one another, enabling us to overcome any obstacle life presented. Now this is the part where I’m supposed to tell you, you can achieve anything and everything on your own. That all you need is perseverance to be successful,” Rusk said. “Yet, the truth is that sometimes we do need help, that we can’t do everything on our own. We are all here today because of our community and the support we derive from it. … I urge all of you to help those around you to the best of your ability and when you get stuck in those situations, you’ll find there are countless people willing to help you get through it.”

Isa Magee yells Happy Graduation Class of 2024 as she ends her commencement address during the Hart High Graduation held at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, 052824. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We’ve been through a lot together with that stupid virus COVID, cram studying a whole unit during passing period, and endless nights of procrastination after teachers telling us not to. I’m so proud of each and every one of you guys and I want you all to know that,” Magee said. “By senior year, I came to the epiphany that you needed people to rely on when entering a new era together. Take a look around. These are the people you may have known since kindergarten or met in that awkward middle school phase. Or even worse, that sophomore year phase. Whether you like it or not, these are the people you’re entering the real world with. We were able to overcome this change of finding ourselves in our identity and who we are as we enter adulthood. … The future is unexpected, but we’re doing it together, so how bad can it be?”

The Hart High School Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard march on the field for the National Anthem during the Hart High Graduation held at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, 052824. Dan Watson/The Signal