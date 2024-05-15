Independence Day Classic to celebrate 40th year 

News release

The Santa Clarita Runners’ Independence Day Classic, a local Santa Clarita tradition, marks its 40th anniversary this year.

This year’s event will feature an addition: the inaugural 1 mile “Senior Walk.”

For four decades, the Independence Day Classic has brought together families, friends and fitness enthusiasts to commemorate the nation’s independence through a spirit of camaraderie and healthy competition.

“As we reach this significant milestone, we are thrilled to introduce the Senior Walk as a way to further engage our community members of all ages and abilities,” said a release from the Santa Clarita Runners.

“This new addition reflects our commitment to inclusivity and wellness, ensuring that everyone in our community can participate and celebrate together,” Paola Howard, Santa Clarita Runners president, said in the release. “We invite everyone to come out and join us for this exciting event while celebrating America’s independence.”

In addition to the new Senior Walk, the Independence Day Classic offers a diverse range of events that cater to participants of all ages and fitness levels, including the 5K, 10K, and 15K runs as well as the Kids K.

The 5K will take runners along the Fourth of July parade route, and the 10K along the South Fork bike path. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, finisher’s medal and free race photos. The event will follow all local and state health guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants. Water stations will be available along the course routes.

Registration for the 40th Annual Independence Day Classic, including the Senior Walk and all of the other events, is now open. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/CA/Newhall/IndependenceDayClassicEvent. For more information, visit id5k.scrunners.org.