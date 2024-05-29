Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said an ex-boyfriend who showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house with a firearm and fired shots over the weekend has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Daniel Ponce, 29, is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the station’s jail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody records available online.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the emergency call in the 28800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, according to an email from Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The call involved a woman reporting her ex was armed and trying to break into her home. The initial report indicated the call might have involved domestic violence, but the station’s Detective Bureau was not immediately available to answer questions Tuesday.

The preliminary information available did not indicate whether anyone was fired at; however, a deputy at the scene Sunday confirmed to The Signal that .45-caliber shell casings were found during the course of the investigation.

Deputies also responded to calls of shots fired in the area around the same time, between David Way and Vasquez Canyon Road.

L.A. County Fire Department officials were standing by during deputies’ response, but no injuries were reported.

As of Tuesday, there was no indication that any weapons were recovered during the investigation.

No information was available from the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday regarding any possible charges.

Ponce was assigned a court date for Wednesday in San Fernando.