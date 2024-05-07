Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after I-5 collision  

A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of driving under the influence on northbound Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes Road, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

According to Greengard, the suspect was driving at 10:30 p.m. with a passenger in the Isuzu pickup truck, before failing to brake and rear-ending a big rig. The passenger suffered major injuries, according to Greengard.

“Upon CHP arrival, [the suspect] was determined to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was arrested for felony DUI,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal. “The suspect was booked at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.”