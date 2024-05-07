Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after I-5 collision  

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office.
A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of driving under the influence on northbound Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes Road, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.  

According to Greengard, the suspect was driving at 10:30 p.m. with a passenger in the Isuzu pickup truck, before failing to brake and rear-ending a big rig. The passenger suffered major injuries, according to Greengard.  

“Upon CHP arrival, [the suspect] was determined to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was arrested for felony DUI,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal. “The suspect was booked at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.” 

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

