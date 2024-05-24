Man found dead at Fair Oaks Park 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed Friday morning a body was found late Thursday evening at Fair Oaks Park.

Sgt. Sherry Clark of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said the station was alerted to the discovery of a nonresponsive man found at the park around 9:20 p.m., adding paramedics from the L.A. County Fire Department were the first individuals on the scene.

Fire officials confirmed they received the call to the park at the 26500 block of Swan Lane three minutes before they arrived at 9:20 p.m., according to Luis Garcia, spokesperson for L.A. County Fire.

The call was for one patient, who was not transported, Garcia said, adding the call closed at 9:37 p.m.

Clark said paramedics at the scene made the call on the patient.

“He was pronounced dead of unknown causes,” Clark said, adding the death did not appear to be a part of a criminal investigation at this time, as the initial report did not indicate any signs of foul play.

The identity of the decedent has not yet been released pending the notification of his next of kin.