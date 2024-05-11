Man transported to hospital after collision involving motorcycle  

A man was transported with unknown injuries after a traffic collision near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street in Newhall on Saturday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

First responders were dispatched to a traffic collision in Newhall at 12:38 p.m. on Saturday.

The collision involved a white SUV and a black motorcycle. The motorcycle driver landed on the roof of the white SUV due to the collision and was helped by Fire Department personnel, according to observations from the scene.

The man was then transported to a hospital, confirmed Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the L.A County Fire Department.

Dan Watson contributed to this report.

A man was transported to the hospital on Saturday after a traffic collision involving a motorcycle in Newhall. 051124 Dan Watson/The Signal