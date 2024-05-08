Narcotics detectives arrest man near elementary school after search 

L.A. County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau detectives arrested a Valencia man on suspicion of selling methamphetamine across the street from Old Orchard Elementary School last month, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

The suspect, a 39-year-old resident of the 25000 block of Avenida Rondel, was arrested after several weeks of investigation in which activity consistent with “street-level narcotics sales” was observed at the residence, detectives said in court records.

“It is my opinion that the location is being used to store and/or sell illegal narcotics on an ongoing basis, that methamphetamine is presently at the location, and this is a continuing drug operation, and the supply of narcotics contraband will be replenished,” according to a sworn statement from an investigator.

While serving a search warrant at the home April 17, station deputies reported finding 65 grams of methamphetamine and 12 grams of black tar heroin.

The suspect was arrested April 18, issued a citation and released that afternoon, according to Sheriff’s Department custody records available online. He was given a July 16 court date for that incident.

Two weeks later, deputies responded to the same man’s Avenida Rondel home regarding a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to station officials.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, they detained the suspect,” according to an email from Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “During the investigation, the deputies learned the suspect approached the victim and pulled out a knife and threatened the victim. No one sustained any injuries. The suspect was arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita Station.”

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding any possible charges with respect to either incident.