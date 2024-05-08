No arrest yet for New Year’s Eve murder in Valencia  

Homicide detectives have made no arrests in a fatal shooting that happened New Year’s Eve on Vista Fairways Drive, a sheriff’s official said Monday.

“The case is still active and the investigation is ongoing,” Lt. Arturo Spencer of the Homicide Bureau wrote Monday.

It remains the SCV’s most recent unsolved homicide.

Devin Marshall, 37, was found by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies who responded to reports of shots fired around 4:30 a.m. in the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive in Valencia.

The victim was in a dark-gray Toyota Rav-4 and having trouble communicating with deputies as a result of his injuries, according to Spencer in a previous interview.

First responders provided medical aid and Marshall was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office website.

Spencer also confirmed reports that someone who knew the victim returned to the scene of the shooting while deputies were investigating.

That person was detained, Spencer said, adding the man, whom he refused to identify, remains a person of interest. The person was not formally arrested.