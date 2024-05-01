Old West Lodge of Newhall to host life skills classes

News release
The Masons of Lodge No. 813 are inviting local youth to participate in a series of classes designed to help young people successfully acquire the tools and techniques needed to launch into adulthood.
Launch is a nonprofit company dedicated to teaching life skills to youth in transition to independence. They offer a 10-session program with topics that include:
- Resume writing, job searching and interview skills.
- Budgeting and credit cards.
- Project management.
- Finding a home.
- Investments.
- Taxes, fees and civic responsibility.
- Civil discourse.
- Living with and caring for others and yourself.
These classes will be offered at Old West Masonic Lodge on Sundays, beginning May 19. Each is a two-and-a-half-hour session. Old West Lodge is providing this opportunity at no cost to the attendees. All class materials will also be provided by Launch at no charge.
There is a 25-person limit on the class. RSVP to L. Kelley at [email protected]. For more information, visit launchme.info. Old West Masonic Lodge is located at 19310 Ave of the Oaks, Santa Clarita.