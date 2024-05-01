Old West Lodge of Newhall to host life skills classes

News release

The Masons of Lodge No. 813 are inviting local youth to participate in a series of classes designed to help young people successfully acquire the tools and techniques needed to launch into adulthood.

Launch is a nonprofit company dedicated to teaching life skills to youth in transition to independence. They offer a 10-session program with topics that include:

Resume writing, job searching and interview skills.

Budgeting and credit cards.

Project management.

Finding a home.

Investments.

Taxes, fees and civic responsibility.

Civil discourse.

Living with and caring for others and yourself.

These classes will be offered at Old West Masonic Lodge on Sundays, beginning May 19. Each is a two-and-a-half-hour session. Old West Lodge is providing this opportunity at no cost to the attendees. All class materials will also be provided by Launch at no charge.

There is a 25-person limit on the class. RSVP to L. Kelley at [email protected]. For more information, visit launchme.info. Old West Masonic Lodge is located at 19310 Ave of the Oaks, Santa Clarita.