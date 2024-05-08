Pay it Forward Collective hosts first-ever fundraiser  

The Pay it Forward Collective, made up of a group of local parents, held their first cornhole game tournament fundraiser aimed to raise money to financially assist and support students in academics, fine arts and athletics.

The new emerging nonprofit organization that is currently in its infancy stage, held its first fundraiser last weekend at the LAVA North Facility in Valencia to raise money for transportation to away games and to financially assist in other areas where it’s needed for local students.

Local parents Jessica Parrinello, Mike Parrinello, Bobette Laureano and Joe Visconti knew they wanted to do more within their community after witnessing the need of additional assistance in extracurricular activities for students at Trinity Classical Academy.

The fundraiser was more successful than they initially thought, with over 40 teams ready to play during the tournament including parents and students supporting the group’s efforts to provide more for their community, they said.

University of Southern California Trojans linebacker Mason Cobb made a special appearance during the event to connect with others and support his “family” even though they aren’t related.

Cobb met Laureano and Visconti, owners of the local Painting with a Twist, along with the Parrinellos during a collaboration event that was also a fundraiser to support youth football, said Laureano.

“It just kind of sparked amongst all of us the idea that we could do this for so many other kids,” she said. “For our husbands I would say sports is our driving force, for us [Laureano and Jessica] it’s the academics and the fine arts aspect. Our goal is to really help as many students or organizations that support children in those elements.”

The Pay it Forward Collective hopes to be of assistance in paying for brand new band equipment such as instruments, uniforms and buses for away games at Trinity Classical Academy.

Once the organization becomes more established, they aim to send students to different camps and retreats, added Jessica.

The Trinity Classical Academy community also showed up early to help with setting up the tables and helping in any way that they could to make it a fun evening, said Laureano.

Cobb, who was greeting students and having casual conversation with many of them, wanted to support the fundraiser because both families have become a part of his home away from home, he said.

The soon-to-be USC graduate from Utah and linebacker for the university’s football team visits both families on Sundays for dinner and even calls Visconti “Pops,” Visconti said.

“I met these amazing people and they’ve been able to help me … [and] just create memories and experiences with kids. I think that’s important,” said Cobb. Both families have been a huge help in guiding Cobb in his early adulthood by paying bills, taxes and other responsibilities that his family may not be able to help with due to the distance.

Visconti, who spent the evening telling teams how to play and record their scores, was just happy that their small effort in being of service financially paid off even in its early stages.

Pay it Forward Collective is looking forward to hosting a casino night for adults over the age of 21 in hopes to bring in more people and shed light to the new emerging organization, Visconti said.