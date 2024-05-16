Pedal to the metal: Santa Clarita hosts annual Bike to Work Challange  

Leah Becker usually commutes to work by car, but on Thursday morning her routine was a bit different. Becker borrowed a friend’s bike and met with a group at Valencia Heritage Park and all together they commuted to work on their bicycles.

Becker realized during her 25-minute bike commute that she could easily avoid traffic, help the environment by limiting the production of emissions, and spend a decent amount of time outdoors before she clocks into work.

“Just being outside is a good way to start the day, and we were making conversation as we were coming in and just going at a nice pace,” she said.

Becker was one of many participants during the weekly challenge and also a first-time rider and made a pit stop at City Hall where she also works.

Dozens of bike riders made a pit stop at Santa Clarita’s City Hall for a complimentary breakfast and coffee before making their way to work, commuting via bicycle to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco friendly alternatives when commuting. 051624 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The city of Santa Clarita held its 20th annual “Bike to Work Week Challenge,” a friendly local competition among businesses to rally their employees to commute to work via bikes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions via a “no-pollute commute.”

On Thursday the city had five pit stops throughout the Santa Clarita Valley where participants were given snacks, refreshments and free items for their commitment to the occasion from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The pit stops were in the following locations: Camp Plenty Road, Bouquet Junction, South Fork Trail, City Hall and the City Public Works Yard.

Employees and local businesses were encouraged to spend the day bike riding to and from work, an eco-friendly activity that also promotes health, said Lindsay Schmandt, a project technician with environmental services for the city.

Bike riders sign their names and words of encouragement on the “Bike to Work Week” poster to commemorate the completion of stopping at one of the four pitstops for the 20th annual event aimed at promoting eco-friendly alternatives for commuting. 051624 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Among the commuters was the TTR Group, also known as Tuesday Thursday Riders, a collective of retired individuals who enjoy bike riding throughout the bike paths in the Santa Clarita Valley, Acton and surrounding areas.

“[Bike riding] is fabulous for your circulation, your mind and the social aspect of it. It releases a lot of stress” said Desiree Thatch, a member with the group who has been cycling for 25 years.

Tom Okane flew from England to participate in the challenge and his commute with the TTR Group took a total of 15 minutes from the Valencia area to the City Hall pit stop, where they all enjoyed a complimentary breakfast and coffee.

“It’s easier to get around. There’s so much traffic these days, the roads are congested, people driving faster, so it’s actually safer and Santa Clarita has some of the best trails,” Okane said.

The avid bike rider also shared advice for those who wish to explore cycling.

“Learn how to ride etiquette. Tell people you’re coming up behind them, don’t surprise people and be courteous on the trail,” he said.