Person killed in collision on I-5 

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene of a traffic collision in the early hours of Sunday morning on Interstate 5 near The Old Road, according to California Highway Patrol traffic management officials.

CHP and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near The Old Road at 2:01 a.m. Sunday.

The L.A County Fire Department pronounced one person deceased at the scene of the incident and another person was transported to the hospital, said Officer Michael Nasir, a spokesman with the CHP traffic management center.

Additional details on the incident were not available.

A Sigalert for road closures was issued for the Nos. 2, 3, and 4 lanes on the northbound side of Interstate 5 and lanes were reopened at approximately 7 a.m., added Nasir.

The decedent’s identity has not yet been released by the L.A County Coroner’s Office, pending the procedures for their next-of-kin notification.