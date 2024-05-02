Photos: CalArts hosts world music festival 

California Institute of the Arts held its World Music Festival presented by The Herb Alpert School of Music all weekend long. The celebration aimed to bring traditions from around the globe to Southern California through performances highlighting African music, Balinese Gamelan, Japanese, Latin Caribbean, North Indian Collective, and many more. The festival was free for everyone to attend and had a large turnout on Sunday evening.

The CalArts African Ensemble performed traditional sights and sounds from the country of Ghana, West Africa. The students of the ensemble performed music and dance from the Ewe people of Southeastern Ghana and Togo, the Fon of Benin, and the Dagomba of Northern Ghana. Each regional style of music used different instruments indigenous to where they originate, while also accompanied by equally unique styles of dance, movement and song.