The city of Santa Clarita held it “Hit the Trail” community bike ride on Saturday morning. The self guided free bicycle riding event encouraged families and individuals to bike ride along the trails in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This year’s three starting points were: the Iron Horse Trailhead (4 miles), the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex (10 miles) and the Lost Canyon Trailhead (15.5 miles).

Jennifer Eberwein (left) and 9 year old Charlotte Eberwein get ready to participate in the city of Santa Clarita Community Bike Ride on Saturday at the Bridgeport Bike Trail. 051824 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Families and children participated in the city of Santa Clarita Community Bike Ride activity on Saturday and gathered free goodies including a bag and resumable water bottle. 051824 Katherine Quezada/The Signal