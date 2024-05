A quarter-acre grass fire was reported on Wednesday morning on the 8000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to Aldana, firefighters were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. to the slow-spreading fire. Forward progress was stopped at 10:33 a.m.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Aldana.