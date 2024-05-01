Santa Clarita Artists Association announces scholarship recipients

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its 2024 scholarship award recipients.

“These deserving individuals have shown excellence in their high school art education and shared their plans to continue their artistic endeavors,” the organization said in a news release.

The recipients are:

• Emily Kai, First Place, $2,000, Saugus High School.

• Susanna Danielyan, Second Place, $1,500, Saugus High School.

• Sabrina Schier, Third Place, $1,000, Gorman Learning Center.

• Andrew Kang, Merit award, $100, West Ranch High School.

• Mason Theobold, Merit award, $100, Saugus High School.

• Arianna Smith, Merit award, $100, Castaic High School.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is a nonprofit group of local artists who believe in a vibrant community through the arts. Providing scholarships is a priority for the association. Scholarships are awarded each year to Santa Clarita Valley high school art students who plan on continuing art education or careers.

These students will receive their awards at the SCAA’s general meeting scheduled 6:30 p.m. May 20 at Barnes and Noble Valencia. Samples of their work will be on display at the SCAA’s annual fundraiser, The Art Classic, on Sept. 28. Both the May meeting and the Art Classic are open to the public.

For details about the association and information about The Art Classic, visit santaclaritaartists.org.