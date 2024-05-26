SCCS celebrates Class of 2024: School hits 1,000-graduate milestone 

The Class of 2024 saw 24 graduating seniors walk the stage to receive their diplomas during Santa Clarita Christian School’s 42nd annual commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Senior Pastor David Caldwell of Santa Clarita Baptist Church reflected on the history of both the church, and soon after, the establishment of SCCS over four decades ago.

“On May 31, 1981, 43 years ago, almost to the day, the very first service of Santa Clarita Baptist Church was held right here on this campus, then within a year, the ministry of the Santa Clarita Christian School began because of the importance of … reaching this valley with the gospel roots of Christian education,” Caldwell said.

Graduating seniors move their tassels stage during the 2024 Santa Clarita Christian School Commencement held at SCCS on Saturday, 052524. Dan Watson/The Signal

SCCS administrator Mark Wilson welcomed attendees with a prayer, remarking on Saturday’s ceremony being special due to the culmination of over 1,000 students graduating in SCCS’s history. The 1,000th student to walk the stage, according to Wilson, is Olivia McCarty.

Wilson also gave the graduating seniors one last final exam — to put on the leis placed on each individual seat.

“We’re excited about all that God has done and continues to do … SCCS partners with Christian parents to challenge students’ minds and train their hearts through a distinctively Biblical education so they might go into this world and make an impact,” Wilson said. “We’ve seen God work wonders. One student says, ‘I learned to be more confident in my faith.’ Another says, ‘I don’t need to worry about the future, God will guide and provide.’”

Graduates Kylie Webster, left, and London Steele celebrate after the 2024 Santa Clarita Christian School Commencement held at SCCS on Saturday, 052524. Dan Watson/The Signal

The choir ensemble sang a hymn titled, “Your Grace Still Amazes Me.” Graduating seniors Kendahl Thorpe and Sienna Weistling gave the graduate appreciation address to teachers and parents, respectively. In addition, students gave loved ones roses during a video montage, which entailed older photos with a voiceover from each student discussing their plans after graduation.

“In addition to being a significant milestone for us, graduation is also a time to reflect on many individuals, in addition to our parents, who have shared their wisdom and provided their unwavering support. I am honored and privileged to stand before you today to thank our teachers who have walked alongside us offering this guidance,” Thorpe said. “As we leave today, and begin the next chapter of our lives, we will take with us the knowledge you share and the vital life lessons you taught. May the Lord bless you all, by the way, as you continue to make an impact on the lives of students.”

“We must stop and take time to appreciate the reason we are even here right now. I would like to thank all of the parents who have helped us get where we are today. Whether your child has been attending SCCS since kindergarten, or even just the last couple years of high school, you have made sacrifices to have them here today,” Weistling said. “You chose to spend your hard-earned money on your [child’s] education when you could have spent on a round trip to Hawaii or even bought a jet ski. You knew that our mind and our hearts are worth the cause. That is an act of love.”