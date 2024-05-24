SCV Water wins awards for communication 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has received four awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO).

In addition to three Awards of Distinction for SCV Water’s website (yourSCVwater.com), 2023 Consumer Confidence Report, and Branding effort, the Agency received an EPIC award for its public e-newsletter, “Water Currents,” winning the top prize in its category, according to a news release from SCV Water.

The awards were presented at a luncheon on May 14.

CAPIO’s EPIC awards program recognizes the most creative and effective efforts in the areas of communication and marketing campaigns, newsletter production, photography, special events, writing, website development, and video production, the SCV Water release said.

More than 400 awards applications were submitted by CAPIO member organizations, which include city and county governments, special districts, water agencies and other public entities throughout California.

In total, SCV Water received the third-most awards for projects completed in 2023, including:

• 2023 Consumer Confidence Report – Annual Report.

• yourSCVwater.com – Website.

• “Water Currents” – Newsletter or Magazine.

• Brand Refresh – Brand Relaunch/Rebrand.

CAPIO is a statewide organization dedicated to advancing public sector communicators across all levels of government. EPIC awards and Awards of Distinction are determined by judges from the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers, a CAPIO sister organization.