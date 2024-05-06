Shell casings found after reports of shooting  

Shell casings were found at the scene of a reported shooting on Valle Del Oro and Via Canon in Newhall on Sunday evening, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting incident involving a “male Hispanic pointing a firearm and shot approximately four to five times and then ran away,” said Deputy Richard Farkas, a spokesman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The incident occurred at 4:34 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Via Canon in Newhall, he confirmed.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect, but shell casings were found, Farkas said.

No one was arrested and no injuries were reported.