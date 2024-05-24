Sheriff’s deputies investigating alleged arson  

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating an alleged arson that occurred in Gorman on Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to a suspect slashing tires and setting a vehicle on fire near Highway 138 and Quail Lake Road in Gorman on Thursday evening, according to radio dispatch.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were also dispatched to the area where a small grass fire was reported, said Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher with the Fire Department.

It is unknown if the grass fire was a result of the vehicle fire, as of the publication of this story.

Deputy Gonzalez with the SCV Sheriff’s Station could not provide any information on the incident at the time of this publication, but according to radio dispatch, the suspect responsible for the vehicle fire was detained.

The incident was reported at 5: 57 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene at 6:05 p.m.