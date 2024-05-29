Blog

Sheriff’s patrol vehicle involved in collision 

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol vehicle was involved in a traffic collision at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road Wednesday afternoon. Dan Watson/ The Signal
A traffic collision involving a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol vehicle at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road early Wednesday afternoon resulted in the transport of one patient, according to Luis Garcia, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

According to Garcia, firefighters were dispatched at 12:19 p.m. and on the scene at 12:25 p.m. There were three patients, according to Garcia.  

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol vehicle was involved in a traffic collision at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road Wednesday afternoon. Dan Watson/ The Signal
It is unknown how many deputies were injured. Garcia could not confirm the gender of the patients, nor the number of vehicles involved in the collision.  

