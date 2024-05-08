Sigalert issued following collision at Interstate 405 and Interstate 5 split 

A Sigalert was issued on southbound Interstate 5 at the Interstate 405 split in Sylmar at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sigalert website. According to the website, congestion backed up to the southern portion of the Santa Clarita Valley, and commuters were told to expect up to an hour of delays.

A traffic collision involving two semi trucks near Roxford Street in the truck lane occurred at 12:17 p.m., according to Michael Nasir, a spokesman for California Highway Patrol Traffic Management.

According to Nasir, one of the trucks caught on fire, prompting Los Angeles County firefighters to shut down the right lane temporarily.

CHP shut down the truck route at 12:30 p.m. and issued a Sigalert for eight hours, according to Nasir.