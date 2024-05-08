Single Mothers Outreach announces new location 

News release

Single Mothers Outreach has announced its upcoming move to 28053 Smyth Drive in Valencia.

The two-story, 4,800-square-foot building, purchased last summer by the nonprofit, will increase SMO’s capacity to serve the Santa Clarita Valley single-parent community, the nonprofit organization said in a news release.

What began as an organizational goal at SMO’s 2023 strategic planning meeting in January of that year, the dream came to fruition when the board became aware of the property’s availability.

The building offered the opportunity for the growth and expansion of services vital to the future of the charity, the release said.

Once remodeling is completed, the facility will house multiple therapy rooms, a learning center, children’s play area, space for board activities and room for a modified version of the company’s popular clothing donation program formerly known as “Closet on Main.”

Remodeling and furnishings are expected to be completed by June 1, when SMO will move from its current location on Valley Street in Newhall. A grand opening and ribbon cutting are planned for early summer.

“Single Mothers Outreach would like to thank their generous community donors for their patience while the organization adapts to the move and plans for the resumption of the clothing donation program,” the organization’s release said.

SMO’s “Building to Thrive” capital campaign is an ongoing effort to cover the costs of the building and remodel. Individual and corporate sponsorships, along with room-naming rights, are available. For more information, contact board member Pam Ripling at 661-288-0117 or visit www.singlemothersoutreach.org.