Speaker lineup announced for inaugural SCV Book Festival  

News release

The lineup of speakers and additional details have been announced for the inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival.

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the University Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.

This inaugural event, themed “Bringing the Family and Community Back to Reading,” is free and open to the public.

Tracy Taris, a local Santa Clarita author and licensed marriage and family therapist, is slated to be the keynote speaker. The lineup also includes Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, COC Chancellor Dianne Van Hook, and Ravi Rajan, president of California Institute of the Arts. A young author spotlight is scheduled to be presented by 14-year-old Alessandro Concas, a published author and speaker.

Workshop topics include, “Writing Children’s Books,” “How to Market Your Book” and “Writing a Romance Novel.” Entertainment is to be provided by local artists.

“As the SCV Book Festival Planning Committee chairperson, I invite the Santa Clarita community to join us for our inaugural event celebrating literary excellence,” said committee Chair Willa Robinson. “This event is a testament to the collaborative effort of our community and sponsors, and we are excited to inspire a love for reading in our community. A special thank you to our sponsors and partners, and we look forward to welcoming the Santa Clarita and surrounding communities to join us on this eventful day. Let’s make our first annual SCV Book Festival a memorable celebration of literature and community spirit.”

While the festival is free to attend, those planning to attend are asked to go to scvbookfest.eventbrite.com to get a ticket. Donations are accepted.