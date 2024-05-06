Sunny Days Ahead: 15 Parent Essentials for a Stress-Free and Joyful Summer

Photo Source: Adobe Stock

Summer’s endless days of sunshine are on the horizon, with promises of sandy beach trips, lazy picnics under shady trees, and the unbounded joy of kids running through sprinklers. Still, for all its charms, the season can also bring the chaos of juggling children’s activities, managing home safety, and keeping the whole family happy — a tall order for any parent.

What if you could streamline all these tasks with a few key items? This is where our essential guide comes in, boasting everything from chic designer bags to savvy tech gadgets. These must-haves might just push your season from bearable to downright enjoyable. Read on for 15 necessities sure to keep you cool, connected, and chic throughout the season.

1. Carry On: Designer Bags for Summer Outings With Editorialist

Photo Source: Editorialist

When the sun inspires your family to spend time outside, you need the best designer bags to take your necessities with you — and that’s where Editorialist steps in. Editorialist offers a curated guide to the best designer bags that can help you find the ideal bag for any occasion.

Editorialist reviews and recommends the best designer bags, allowing you to choose one that complements your outfits and can handle everything from wet swimsuits to snacks to spontaneous purchases. No matter what your season entails, Editorialist ensures you’ll have a stylish and functional companion.

Securing the right designer bag means starting the season wrapped in elegance that turns heads with everything you need at your fingertips.

2. Stay Connected: Keeping Tabs With Bark Technologies

Photo Source: Bark Technologies

As the playgrounds fill up and summer camps kick into full swing, staying connected with your kids is more important than ever. A kids phone like Bark Technologies’ Bark Phone is here to ease your worries and give your children a taste of independence — with guardrails to keep them safer.

Designed for young adventurers, the Bark Phone simplifies staying in touch when your kiddos are out making summer memories. This state-of-the-art Samsung smartphone comes with Bark Technologies’ text and social media monitoring built-in, so you can have peace of mind while your children use their plans’ unlimited talk and texting.

With options for GPS-powered location tracking, advanced content monitoring, and tamper-proof parental controls, you can help your kids keep in touch while they stay out of harm’s way.

Empower your children with the tech they need to adventure responsibly while giving yourself the comfort that comes from knowing they’re just a call away. This summer, let the Bark Phone help you keep a watchful eye without needing to hover.

3. Guest Management Made Easy: Visitor Management With Eden

Photo Source: Eden

Summer brings a relaxed energy to the workplace, but the flow of visitors — like clients, consultants, and seasonal interns — doesn’t slow down. Eden’s visitor management software offers a seamless solution to streamline your office’s guest handling process.

With this intuitive system, welcoming visitors becomes a breeze. No more logbooks or badges manually issued by your front desk staff; instead, guests can check in independently with just a few taps. This efficiency elevates the professionalism of your office environment and allows your staff to focus on their core responsibilities.

Let Eden handle the first impressions while your team tackles the big projects this year.

4. Time to Shine: Summer-Ready Watches for Men With MVMT

Photo Source: MVMT

As the warmer months roll in, your wardrobe isn’t the only thing that deserves a seasonal shift — your accessories need some new life, too. Watches especially stand out as functional pieces and stylish statements, no matter what’s on the agenda. MVMT’s selection of watches for men is ideal for the active, outdoor-loving dad, the professional parent, and any other hat he might be wearing this week.

A timeless watch can elevate casual summer barbecue attire or complement a sharp evening ensemble. From keeping time at a soccer game or timing a steak on the grill, a high-quality watch serves as a reliable companion through all of the season’s moments.

These watches blend seamlessly into your lifestyle, offering durability for everyday adventures — from morning hikes to late-night beach walks. More than just keeping time, wearing an MVMT watch is about celebrating the season with flair and precision.

5. Groomed for the Sun: Get a Neat Look With The Beard Club

Photo Source: The Beard Club

Summertime grooming is all about ease and maintaining a look that feels as cool as it looks. The Beard Club’s beard trimmers have a straightforward solution to keep facial hair under control as Dad beats the heat.

As families pack their bags for sunny vacations or prepare for poolside weekends, a quick trim can ensure dads look their best with minimal effort. These trimmers are a go-to for a neat, comfortable facial hair style that complements the relaxed vibe of the season. No matter how you choose to tidy up, this versatile trimmer will give you a refined edge at evening events, too, giving you a polished look guaranteed to stand out at every gathering.

6. Chill Out: Cool Down With Sunmed CBD Cream

After a long day nunder the sun, our skin often needs a gentle, soothing touch. Enter Sunmed’s CBD cream, a blend made to calm and rejuvenate sun-kissed skin and aching joints.

Ideal after beach outings, hiking trips, or sports, this cream provides a cooling, easing sensation that can help ease the discomfort of prolonged sun exposure and overuse. The cream’s soothing properties make it a versatile addition to any self-care routine, helping parents unwind and treat their skin to some well-deserved luxury.

Incorporating Sunmed’s CBD cream into your post-sun ritual is not only about recovery but also about giving yourself a moment of tranquility at the end of a vibrant day. Plus, it’s an easy way to introduce natural ingredients into your care regimen, supporting a holistic approach to health that benefits the entire family.

7. Fizz and Health: Sipping on Sunshine With Olipop

Photo Source: Olipop

Summer is synonymous with refreshing drinks, and Olipop’s prebiotic soda offers a twist that’s delicious and beneficial for gut health. As the temperatures rise, so does the need for beverages that quench our thirst while boosting our overall health. Olipop’s range of flavorful, bubbly sodas comes enriched with prebiotics, making them a smart choice for health-conscious parents.

These sodas can be enjoyed on their own or mixed into creative cocktails for adult guests at your next barbecue. They’re perfect for including in kids’ party menus, too, so even the youngest guests can enjoy a fizzy treat that’s as good for their digestion as it is tasty.

On top of that, integrating these sodas into your family’s diet is an effortless way to boost your fiber intake subtly and enjoyably. Choosing Olipop’s prebiotic soda is more than picking a summer refreshment — it’s choosing to nurture your family’s gut health with every sip.

8. Game On: Score Big With LUXE Pickleball

Photo Source: LUXE Pickleball

The warmer months call for outdoor activities that bring the family together — and a rousing game of pickleball is always on the agenda. Almost like a fun mix of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, this sport has surged in popularity recently, in part because it’s perfect for all ages and skill levels. With the right equipment, you can transform any driveway, cul-de-sac, or backyard into a court.

The high-quality gear from LUXE Pickleball guarantees your game will be enjoyable and competitive. Whether you’re organizing a neighborhood tournament or just hitting back and forth with the kids, premium gear makes all the difference.

So, grab your paddles, set up the net, and prepare for a season filled with laughter and volleys. Pickleball isn’t just a sport — it’s a chance to create lasting memories with every serve.

9. Boost Your Sunshine: Supplement Your Summer Vitality With Fatty15

While summer is one of the best opportunities to get outside and appreciate the beauty of the natural world, the extreme heat and humid conditions can often be a setback. Instead of spending another sluggish afternoon flopped on the sofa in an air-conditioned room or worrying about the aging effects of sun damage on your skin, give Fatty15’s C15 supplement a try.

C15 fatty acids are scientifically proven to help boost your metabolism, immunity, heart health, and beyond. Plus, they might help you get deeper sleep, too! Your kids have a lot of energy and a lot of plans for the summer. Invest in your health so you can keep up with them, whether that looks like a day out kayaking on the lake or at the hands-on science museum for your family.

Set yourself up for a successful season and begin a health regimen that includes C15. There’s nothing worse than wasting a week of precious time wiped out by illness or feeling too tired to join your family on that day’s sun-soaked adventure. Bolster your immunity, help yourself feel calmer and happier, and look after your long-term health so you can make this a summer you and your family will never forget.

10. Clean Sweep: Washable Rugs for a Sand-Free Home With Tumble

Nothing says summer like the inevitable trail of sand leading from the door to the living room, a telltale sign of a day well-spent at the beach. However, keeping your home clean in the face of such invasions can be a daunting task. Washable rugs from Tumble are the new heroes of your homes.

These rugs are designed to withstand the rigors of a high-traffic, fun-filled household, from muddy paws to spilled ice cream. The beauty of a washable rug lies in its resilience — spills and stains can be washed away with ease, making them an easy addition to the living room, playroom, or any area frequented by kids and pets.

Beyond their practicality, these rugs come in various styles and patterns, guaranteeing they look as good as they function. This year, let your worries wash away as easily as the dirt on your new rug.

11. See the World: Learn With Help From MPOWER Financing

While summer is a time for rest and relaxation, it’s also a busy time for parents whose children are preparing to study abroad for their master’s degree. From helping your children with their packing lists to making sure you know all of your financial aid options, it can seem like your to-do list is never-ending.

Thankfully, MPOWER Financing can help you and your child navigate the loan financing process. If your child is studying abroad in the U.S. or Canada, MPOWER Financing has the loans they need to help finance their education without a cosigner or collateral.

Rather than sift through pages and pages of confusing loan stipulations yourself, trust that with MPOWER Financing’s support, those eligible can spend less time hunched over documents on the computer and more time outside enjoying the last days of summer.

On top of helping to plan your child’s end-of-summer move, you don’t want to add more financial or logistical stress to their study abroad journey. Set your child up for success with MPOWER Financing.

12. Dream On: Sleep Better With Stellar Sleep

As the days get longer and the nights get warmer, maintaining a restful sleep schedule becomes a formidable challenge, especially for parents and children whose routines shift with the season. Stellar Sleep helps you build a personalized sleep program that promotes sound sleep, making sure everyone wakes up refreshed and ready to enjoy the day.

Stellar Sleep assesses your sleep struggles and goals and adjusts to your summer lifestyle, accommodating later sunsets and the occasional late-night barbeque. It integrates seamlessly into your life, suggesting routines that help you wind down more effectively at night.

For the first time, you can settle into bed and know your sleep will actually revitalize you, rather than be a night filled with passing the time until morning. With expert tips on managing sleep environments and understanding natural sleep cues, this program doesn’t just promise better sleep — it transforms nighttime into a rejuvenating escape.

13. Healthy Summer: Exploring Men’s Health With Hone Health

Summer is an opportunity for men to focus on their health and wellness, and a comprehensive health platform can be a game-changer. Hone Health provides a plethora of resources — from personalized plans to medications — that cater specifically to men’s health needs during the warmer months.

From boosting energy to building strength, Hone Health’s resources get you in shape to do it all. This service is practical, straightforward, and ideal for busy schedules. It’s about making health accessible and manageable, regardless of one’s fitness level or previous health knowledge.

This year, explore new activities that keep you active and engaged. Turn the season ivb nto your healthiest yet, supported by a platform that understands the unique challenges and opportunities the season brings.

14. Shield Your Little Ones: Avoid the Burn With Blue Lizard

When it comes to our children’s safety, shielding their delicate skin from the sun’s harmful rays tops the list. Blue Lizard’s kids’ sunscreen is a parent’s best friend, making certain every outdoor adventure is both fun and sun-safe.

With a gentle, skin-friendly formula designed specifically for children, Blue Lizard sunscreen stands out by focusing on ease of application and comfort so there are no tears during reapplications throughout the day. Sunscreen is a must-have for every outdoor activity, and with the right attitude, it’s more than just protection — it’s a part of the fun. It blends seamlessly into the morning routine, allowing more time for laughter and play and less for worry.

Choosing Blue Lizard’s sunscreen means opting for a product that supports active outdoor adventures without compromise. It’s designed to keep up with kids’ energetic pace and parents’ peace of mind, making it a fundamental part of your family’s toolkit.

15. Bite-Free Breezes: Banish Bugs With the Mosquito Company

Enjoying warm evenings outdoors is one of the season’s greatest pleasures, and The Mosquito Company’s mosquito-repellent patches make these moments more comfortable for the whole family. A practical complement to your mosquito defense strategy, these patches offer a discreet, chemical-free approach to managing your mosquito exposure.

Simple to use and perfect for both children and adults, these patches can be applied to clothing or nearby objects, effortlessly integrating into any outdoor setting. Wherever your summer evenings take you — like gathering around the campfire, playing at dusk, or enjoying a picnic as the sun sets — these patches allow you to focus on the fun, not the pests.

The Mosquito Company’s mosquito-repellent patches encourage freedom and spontaneity in your outdoor adventures. Without the fuss of sprays or lotions, these patches provide a subtle and beneficial layer of comfort against seasonal irritants.

Sealing the Deal on Your Stress-Free Summer

Looking at these 15 essential items for a stress-free and joyful summer, it’s clear that preparing well is the key to making the most of this vibrant season. From stylish designer bags to innovative men’s health solutions, each product offers a unique blend of functionality and fun aimed at enhancing your summer experience.

By equipping yourself with these essentials, you’re setting the stage for a series of unforgettable memories without the usual stress or hassle. As the days get longer and the nights warmer, don’t just brace for the season — embrace it!