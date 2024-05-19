Tesla flies off I-5 in Castaic  

A Tesla veered off Interstate 5 and took out a fence, a pole and a light standard before landing near The Old Road at Pinta Lane on Sunday morning in Castaic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was believed to be traveling northbound on I-5 before the crash and landed on the embankment at the lower crossover at The Old Road and Lake Hughes Road, said Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokeswoman with the CHP.

No injuries or transports were reported, confirmed Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash was reported at 6:19 a.m. Sunday.

Circumstances for the crash are under investigation and additional details were not available.

This is the second crash in less than a week in which a vehicle has veered off of I-5 in that area. On Wednesday shortly before 2 p.m., law enforcement personnel and first responders were dispatched to a fatal traffic collision that left one person dead on the 32000 block of Castaic Road.