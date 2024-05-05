Valencia, West Ranch headed to CIF title showdown

Valencia and West Ranch will meet Saturday, May 11, for a CIF volleyball title.
The stage is now officially set for the Foothill League/Santa Clarita Valley CIF title volleyball match. West Ranch and Valencia will face off at least one more time this season on Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship game. The two could also potentially meet again in the state tournament. The meeting marks Valencia’s return to the CIF championship while West Ranch, a wildcard team, will make its first appearance in both the title game and state tournament. 

West Ranch swept the visiting Murrieta Mesa Rams on Saturday, while Valencia also swept the visiting Pasadena Polytechnic Panthers.

See Tuesday’s edition of The Signal for full coverage of both semifinal matches.

Signal Staff

