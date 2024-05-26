Vikings finish a chapter in history: Valencia sends off Class of 2024 

The Vikings passed the torch to the next generation, signifying yet another successful year for Valencia High School seniors in the books on Friday at College of the Canyons.

Principal Pete Getz welcomed students, faculty, distinguished guests and attendees to the commencement ceremony, deeming it as an extraordinary evening.

Valencia Principal Pete Getz leads the graduate ceremony at College of the Canyons on Friday, May 24. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

“We will pack many hard years of work into this amazing graduation ceremony. We will honor, we will pay tribute and we will cheer for one another as a Viking family as we’ve done for the past four years,” Getz said.

Getz asked for students to stand up if they had met the following criteria:

If a student has been a part of a group or team that won a league, state or national title in athletics or other forms of competitions.

If a student has been recognized for excelling in a club, extracurricular or co-curricular program.

If a student has been awarded a scholarship through a post-secondary organization or institution.

If a student committed to serving his or her country through enrolling in the armed forces, law enforcement or first responders.

If a student earned a final grade in a course that one thought would be “near impossible.

If a student was recognized through Valencia’s Senior Award Ceremony.

If a student completed a Career Technical Education Pathway, which according to Getz, 176 students completed the CTE, and wore a robe to signify as such.

If a student created a club, event or opportunity to benefit the Viking Community.

If a student led the student body at games as a Viking Nation Leader.

If a student met the graduation requirements of the Hart District and will receive their diplomas Friday evening.

Joking that the entire crowd of graduates should stand, Getz acknowledged California Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny, and the 223 Honor Graduates who are graduating with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or higher.

Principal Pete Getz celebrates with student Evan Lee during Valencia High School’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24 at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Getz then gave the principal’s address, reflecting on a recent quote he heard by Mark Twain.

“The quote simply reads that, ‘The two most important days of a man’s life are the day in which he was born, and the day in which he discovers why he was born.’ … The most important of these two days occurred years ago: Your welcoming to the world with open arms and bright futures ahead of you,” Getz said. “Today, however, we gather to celebrate the first towards the second of these pivotal days. The day in which you begin to uncover your purpose, your calling, your actual reason for being.”

Valencia students toss their diplomas in the air to commemorate their high school journey during the commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Friday, May 24. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

Graduating seniors Rina Hovhannisyan and Cayley Mazer presented the Flame of Inspiration, an acknowledgement to the teacher who was voted by the graduating class as the most inspirational, to Alisa Salem.

Teacher Alisa Salem, Valencia’s Flame of Inspiration, celebrates during Valencia High School’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24 at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Senior class vocalist Promiz Thomas sang “Bigger” by Beyonce, while the Valencia senior choir performed under the direction of Christine Tavares-Mocha.

Cameron Alexander, senior class speaker, left the graduating class with words to ponder during her speech: “Make It Happen.”

Cameron Alexander delivers her speech, “Make It Happen” to the graduating seniors during Valencia High School’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24 at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Even though this chapter of my life is over, we have so many more amazing chapters for writing. These experiences and the choices we made have led us to this milestone today. Let’s treat every experience as a lesson … to remember and cherish. I’m so proud to stand here in front of you with all my fellow classmates and all my favorite teachers and admins to say: thank you,” Alexander said. “You have molded us and guided us through good times and bad, toward a bright future that will only get better. I’ll end with this: No matter what you choose to do after you leave here today, you came you saw, you are a part of the graduating class of Valencia High School in 2024. Nobody can take that from you.”

Valencia graduate Landon Cuny celebrates receiving his diploma during Valencia High School’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24 at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Valencia graduate Charisse Nunez celebrates receiving her diploma during Valencia High School’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24 at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Principal Pete Getz hugs graduates as they walk off of the stage during Valencia High School’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24 at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Valencia graduate Jayboe Wilson dances to celebrate the occassion with Valencia Principal Pete Getz during Valencia High School’s commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Friday, May 24. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

Valencia graduates walk out and celebrate during Valencia High School’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24 at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Graduates showcase their decorated caps during Valencia High School’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24 at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Graduates await for Valencia High School’s commencement ceremony to begin on Friday, May 24 at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Valencia graduates walk out and celebrate during Valencia High School’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24 at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal