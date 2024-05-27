Washington man killed in crash identified  

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner’s office has identified 54-year-old Benjamin Kelley, of Washington, as the person who died in a fatal traffic collision in Castaic on May 15.

Shortly before 2 p.m. that day, personnel with the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound side of Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road.

“Once officers arrived on scene, they located a vehicle on Castaic Road under the Interstate 5 highway with the driver ejected,” said the report.

The Chevrolet Cruz driven by Kelley left the freeway onto Castaic Road.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel performed medical aid but he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The CHP report stated that a 2006 Ford Superduty driven by a 63-year-old Newhall man was also involved in the traffic collision, but the report did not indicate the Ford’s role in the incident.