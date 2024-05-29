Blog

WiSH Education Foundation’s Cocktails on the Roof returns Sept. 6  

Cocktails on the Roof, a fundraiser for the WiSH Education Foundation, is scheduled to return on Sept. 6. 

Benefitting student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District, Cocktails on the Roof is an open-air “party with a purpose on a warm, late summer night,” said a news release from the WiSH foundation. 

The event is planned to include food, cocktails and dancing to a live DJ. 

Tickets will be available starting June 1 at www.wisheducationfoundation.org/cocktails-on-the-roof. General admission tickets ($100) include all you can eat and drink. Throough June only, four tickets can be purchased for $340. VIP early entry (6:30 p.m.) is $125.  

The event is scheduled 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia. 

Established in 2011, the nonprofit WiSH “bridges the gap” in state funding for education and to provide program resources and supplies for over 21,000 students in the Hart district. 

