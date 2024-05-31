Woman reported missing, last seen near COC campus 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials are investigating a report of a 19-year-old woman whose family said she hasn’t been seen since 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of 19-year-old Justine Reane Calderon, who was last seen near College of the Canyons’ Valencia campus in the 26400 block of Rockwell Canyon Road, to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.

Calderon is described as 19 years old, 5 feet, 1 inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and blue jeans.

Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said Friday morning the case is being handled by the county Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, which investigates all people reported missing who are considered “at-risk” after the person has been missing for more than four hours.

A Nixle report alerting the public to the report was sent out shortly before midnight Thursday.

Calderon’s family reported she had a medical issue that prompted their concern for her safety.

Anyone who would like to provide information anonymously, can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.