Woman taken into custody on suspicion of driving stolen vehicle in Valencia 

A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody Tuesday morning after California Highway Patrol Newhall units discovered a vehicle that was stolen in Valencia, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP.

According to Greengard, CHP officers located a vehicle at 6:07 a.m. originally reported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as being stolen.

“CHP officers observed a blue, older model GMC pickup truck within the Shell gas station parking lot at Magic Mountain (Parkway) and The Old Road,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal.

The suspect was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, according to Greengard.