Woman taken into custody on suspicion of driving stolen vehicle in Valencia 

A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody Tuesday morning after California Highway Patrol Newhall units discovered a vehicle that was stolen in Valencia, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP. 

According to Greengard, CHP officers located a vehicle at 6:07 a.m. originally reported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as being stolen.  

“CHP officers observed a blue, older model GMC pickup truck within the Shell gas station parking lot at Magic Mountain (Parkway) and The Old Road,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal. 

The suspect was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, according to Greengard. 

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

