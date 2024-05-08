Zonta to host recap of workshops 

News release

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled May 18 to host a free workshop to provide a recap of previous workshops over the past six months, including a review of tools learned and how to continue to build on connected relationships.

Zonta’s LifeForward free in-person workshop is scheduled 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.

Previous workshop participants developed learning tools to create a healthy relationship with themselves and others as well as build connections, engagement and increase emotional intelligence to overcome life’s challenges, according to a Zonta news release.

Workshop activities are created to support those who have experienced, or are experiencing, difficult transitions that impact their lives.

This workshop will be presented by Evelia Scanlon and Stephanie Garrison, experienced facilitators in AWBW (A Window Between Worlds), healthy relationships, domestic violence and parenting.

Participants will revisit and be able to combine skills learned and see the connections between previous learnings and transfer knowledge to a long-term memory for future learning and reference, the release said.

A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward. Spanish translation is available.