25 years: Temple Beth Ami celebrates Rabbi Mark  

Mark Blazer began his role as rabbi for the Temple Beth Ami community 25 years ago. When he took on the role, he was excited because it was a new chapter for his family and others alike.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, many newcomers were beginning their lives and families in the Santa Clarita Valley, and his family was one of them, he said.

“There was so much potential.”

Blazer was familiar with the SCV. He grew up in the San Fernando Valley but attended summer camp in Santa Clarita and his uncle owned a janitorial store in Newhall for many years.

Joining the Jewish community in Santa Clarita was another level of involvement with new opportunities, meeting new people who shared the same religion, and to form connections, he said.

On Sunday evening at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida, Blazer was the focus of a large celebration with food, music and entertainment as a result of those 25 years. Over 100 people shared their love and admiration for Blazer and his continuous work for the Jewish community, creating memorable experiences and helping temple members nurture their faith.

Over 100 people showed their love and appreciation for Temple Beth Ami Rabbi Mark Blazer at the 25-year celebration held at Bella Vida on Sunday evening. 060924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Under Blazer’s leadership, he has increased Jewish learning for people from ages 5 to 95, taken over 500 people to Israel so they can form a deeper understanding and appreciation of the holy land, and guided children on how to write their one bar and bat mitzvah, among many other accomplishments.

But for Blazer, “[What] I’m most proud of, is how people have been able to retain friendships and have been able to stay close over the years,” he said. “Lots of times in religious organizations people drift apart … those close connections, the level of people’s bonds over time … [it’s] not the accomplishments but the friendships and the bonds people have had over that time.”

The celebration included a cultural food feast and musical performances, dancing and comedy bits. A video compilation of personalized messages from community members was also shown for everyone to watch.

Emcee and auctioneer Mark Kaplan flew from New York to celebrate his longtime best friend and congratulate him for his contributions to his local community.

“It’s great to really celebrate him tonight … He is truly one of the most remarkable people to have in anyone’s lives and you can see the huge turnout tonight. He’s always there for everyone,” Kaplan said. “He’s always been there for me and my family, in times of joy and in times of need and I can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Blazer’s three daughters, Rachel, Dina and Shira Blazer, said they have witnessed their father be of service to the community in meaningful ways and his leadership has also allowed them create deeper connections with the Jewish religion.

Temple Beth Ami Rabbi Mark Blazer was recognized by local leaders and politicians for his 25 year long dedication to the Jewish community on Sunday at Bella Vida. 060924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Many of their favorite memories are the trips to Israel and celebrating their bat mitzvahs, they said.

“We’ve really grown up in this community,” said Rachel. “We just have this huge extended family and my dad has given so much of himself and his time to this community … We host a lot of events in our house so this has truly become an extension of TBA and I think it’s really special.”

“He welcomes everyone with such an open heart,” said Dina.

Blazer is looking forward to continuing to grow the Jewish community.

“I’m not going anywhere. We’d like to see us continue to explore and grow in new directions. We’re always open to new possibilities.”