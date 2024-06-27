West Ranch cross country team runs with the dogs of the Castaic shelter to promote adoption

Karen Cirricione, co-head coach for the West Ranch Girls cross country team, may have five chickens and no dogs of her own, but she is passionate about helping animals in need.

Cirricione brought her students for the second “Run with Dogs” to take four of the Castaic Animal Care Center’s dogs on runs: Rani, Lobo, Chung Lee and Zelda.

West Ranch students run with Rani during “Run with Dogs” at the Castaic Animal Care Center on Wednesday, June 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“This is the brainchild of my multiple passions of teaching, coaching, running and dog rescues, helping dogs in need. It was a way to marry all of those and bring them together,” Cirricione said. “Kids are smiling and tails are wagging. It’s great for the kids, great for the dogs and great for the shelter staff.”

Cirricione’s incentive is to give the dogs another chance at life, some of which have merely hours left.

“There’s an epidemic, and dogs need homes. I saw this done on social media — one day I was just flipping through Instagram, and I saw a school years ago did this. Being a coach, then still wanting to help the animals in need, it just seemed like the perfect blend. Kids are getting exercise, dogs are getting socialized and hopefully adopted.”

There are four dogs that Cirricione, and the students, are interested in adopting. In fact, Cirricione apologizes to the parents receiving texts from the students asking if the dogs could be adopted.

“I’m just so proud of them for coming up at 7 a.m. in the morning in the heat on their summer break, to do something great for animals in need. I’m so grateful for the shelter for being so open to my ideas. They’re always welcoming and here to work with us, and I just appreciate them so much,” Cirricione said.

Chung Lee leads the way on a run with West Ranch students during “Run with Dogs” at the Castaic Animal Care Center on Wednesday, June 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Students Skylar Adams, 14, Gianna Matranga, 15, and Madison Broyles, 16, reflected on the experience.

“I was a bit nervous coming in today because I wanted the dogs to be able to go out and have fun, and I was a bit nervous because it was a big crowd, but they were all very playful and sweet,” Matranga said.

Lobo is excited to meet his new friends during “Run with Dogs” at the Castaic Animal Care Center on Wednesday, June 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I was nervous as well because they were big dogs, and I love dogs, but sometimes they’re kind of scary. But they were all really nice,” Adams said. “I have two dogs of my own, so I really love running with them.”

“I really enjoyed coming back to the shelter. I think it’s a great opportunity to get more of these dogs out so people can adopt them,” Broyles said. “I think we got a better crowd and the dogs seemed to enjoy it. Last time most of our dogs got adopted, so I’m hoping all of these ones get adopted, as well.”

To adopt, visit animalcare.lacounty.gov.

West Ranch students run with Rani during “Run with Dogs” at the Castaic Animal Care Center on Wednesday, June 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal